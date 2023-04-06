Broncos starters who could be replaced before the 2023 season
Projected starters who could be replaced before the 2023 season
2. Jonathan Harris, DE
The departure of Dre'Mont Jones and DeShawn Williams in free agency now has Jonathan Harris projected as the other defensive line starter opposite new addition Zach Allen. Harris has done mostly nothing in the NFL as a depth piece, starting four career games for the Broncos and playing in 14.
He has just two career QB hits and no career sacks. The 26-year-old is nothing more than a depth piece and is someone that the Broncos need to upgrade from. Perhaps Matt Henningsen can supplant Harris in the starting lineup, or maybe Denver has plans to upgrade their defensive line in the NFL Draft.
3. Brandon McManus, K
Brandon McManus was one of the worst kickers in the NFL in 2022 and is making the 10th-highest average annual value among kickers in the NFL. He made just 77.8% of his kicks in 2022, which was one of the worst marks of his career.
McManus has never been more than average, and outside of one above-average season, he's performed at a replacement level for years now. The lone holdover from the Denver Broncos Super Bowl 50 roster, McManus' job surely isn't safe. Teams can usually draft some of the top kickers in the nation in the late rounds of the draft, so that's where I think Denver should head.
McManus starting yet another year in Denver would be a huge mistake. He simply isn't a good kicker.