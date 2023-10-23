Broncos seal victory over Green Bay with late INT, winners and losers from the game
- Kareem Jackson booted again, but his replacement saves the day
- Where is Marvin Mims?
- Broncos avoid another second-half collapse
Loser: Kareem Jackson
Kareem Jackson has had a horrible year for the Broncos, mainly because he can't seem to make a tackle without drawing a penalty that leads to a fine. That was the case again Sunday due to this hit on Packers tight end Luke Musgrave.
After reviewing the play, Jackson was ejected for the second time this season. He will almost certainly be fined again and the league will likely take a hard look at suspending him for at least the team's next game.
Though this hit wasn't as egregious as the one against Washington Commanders tight end Logan Thomas in Week 2, it still went against current rules and somehow, Jackson needs to figure out to play within those.
Winner: P.J. Locke
Jackson's reason for being on the good list led directly to P.J. Locke making the good list. Forced to take over after Jackson was sent to the locker room early, Locke came up with the biggest play in the game.
With the Packers trailing by two points and driving for the game-winning points, Jordan Love put the ball up on 3rd-and-20, looking deep for Samari Toure. But Locke came over from his safety spot, stepping right in front for the interception with 1:40 to play.
That basically put the game on ice, allowing the Broncos to get their second win of the year.