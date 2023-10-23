Broncos seal victory over Green Bay with late INT, winners and losers from the game
- Kareem Jackson booted again, but his replacement saves the day
- Where is Marvin Mims?
- Broncos avoid another second-half collapse
Winner: Wil Lutz
It's easy to put the kicker on the bad list when they miss kicks, so they need to be recognized when they go out and do their job well too.
Wil Lutz, who got off to a rough start this season with the Broncos, made four field goals in this game, including one from 52 yards out with just under four minutes to play that ended up being the game-winner.
Lutz missed the first field goal he kicked with the Broncos though that was from 55 yards in Week 1 against the Las Vegas Raiders. He also missed an extra point in that game. Since then, he has been absolutely perfect with his kicks and is now a true weapon for the Broncos, who settle for far too many field goals with this offense.
Winner: Courtland Sutton
Sutton had a nice day for the team, catching six passes for 76 yards and the team's only touchdown of the day. That came on a perfectly executed wheel route that gave the Broncos a 16-3 league.
The Broncos need their wide receivers to step up and although it would be nice to have a third option emerge out of the wide receiver room, Sutton was Russell Wilson's go-to guy in this game and he was able to make some plays.