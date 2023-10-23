Broncos seal victory over Green Bay with late INT, winners and losers from the game
- Kareem Jackson booted again, but his replacement saves the day
- Where is Marvin Mims?
- Broncos avoid another second-half collapse
Loser: Marvin Mims
Marvin Mims doesn't land on the bad list for his performance, but rather the fact that he is just lost in this team's approach. It seems that if the ball is not being thrown to Courtland Sutton or Jerry Jeudy, it gets checked down to a running back.
There is nothing for Mims.
He was given the ball on a run play, something Payton continues to insist on calling and though this time it didn't result in a turnover, it went for a loss of 11 yards. Kindly stop calling these end arounds and reverse plays to Mims, at least for awhile.
Aside from that, he touched the ball on a punt return that went for 11 yards and was targeted once in the passing game. Mims just doesn't get enough offensive snaps to ever get into the flow of a game and with how thin the Broncos are at the wide receiver position, it simply makes no sense.