Broncos schedule: Predicting the score of all 4 remaining games
How will the final four games play out for the Denver Broncos?
Week 17: Los Angeles Chargers @ Denver Broncos
Sunday, December 31, 2:25 PM ET
The Denver Broncos are fresh off of a dominating win against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 14, a game which has really revved up the playoff engines again for this team. The Broncos also knocked Justin Herbert out of the game in the process, and while we obviously hope Herbert is okay, it sounds like there's a chance he could end up going on injured reserve with a fractured finger on his throwing hand.
At best, his status for the remainder of this season is a question mark, which means the Denver Broncos could be looking at a matchup against Easton Stick here in Week 17.
Obviously, you can't underestimate the backup QB potentially going on a little bit of a run, but I think things will continue to get worse for the Chargers before they get better. Once again, as we're looking at everything on paper, you get a matchup at home here in Week 17 against a Chargers team -- already struggling offensively -- starting its backup quarterback?
This is a game you would expect to win, and it would be a big one even though the Chargers are not really in the playoff race right now. Wins against the Patriots and Chargers in Weeks 16 and 17 would give the Denver Broncos a 6-5 AFC record in 2023, which would be a substantial advantage going into the final week of the season.
Can the Broncos get the job done against another backup QB?
Prediction: Broncos win 28-13