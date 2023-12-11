Broncos schedule: Predicting the score of all 4 remaining games
How will the final four games play out for the Denver Broncos?
Week 16: New England Patriots @ Denver Broncos
Sunday, December 24, 6:15 PM MT
If the Denver Broncos can get to 8-6 going into this Christmas Eve matchup against the New England Patriots, they will have set themselves up exceptionally well. After the Broncos play the 7th-ranked Detroit Lions offense, they go up against three teams that have really been struggling on that side of the ball lately, starting with the Pats in Week 16.
These are not your older brother's New England Patriots. These are the Baile Zappe-led New England Patriots.
The one constant that remains for New England at this point is a team that consistently plays strong defense. Although the Patriots are currently 3-10, they have a top five defense in the entire NFL right now in terms of overall points per drive allowed.
With the Broncos returning home for this game against New England, coming off of a long road trip, I think the fan base is going to be absolutely sizzling with anticipation. On paper, even with as good as the Pats' defense has been at times this season, this is a game the Denver Broncos should win.
I expect Sean Payton to have his guys ready to go up against a well-coached Patriots defense looking to play spoiler.
Prediction: Broncos win 24-13