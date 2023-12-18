Broncos schedule: Predicting the score of all 3 remaining games
The Denver Broncos have 3 games left in 2023. Can they make one last push?
Week 17: Los Angeles Chargers @ Denver Broncos
Sunday, December 31, 2:25 PM MST
The last time we made predictions for the remainder of the season, Brandon Staley was still the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers. That all changed after the Chargers went to Las Vegas and got absolutely pounded -- a 63-21 drubbing at the hands of the Las Vegas Raiders.
Keep in mind -- that was a Raiders team that was shut out 3-0 the week before by the Minnesota Vikings.
It might have been a worse game than what we saw from the Broncos against the Miami Dolphins earlier this season.
At any rate, the Chargers are in shambles. You don't ever want to discount any NFL team because at the end of the day, they are all professionals. But this game should be a gimme for the Denver Broncos. You're playing at home against a backup QB, and a team that just fired its coach. The Chargers are beaten and battered, and while they may try to play spoiler, a good team will be able to take care of business in a matchup like this.
Said a little differently, a well-coached team should be able to easily take care of business in a game like this. And I expect the Broncos to take care of business against the Chargers.
Prediction: Broncos win 27-17