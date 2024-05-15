Broncos schedule 2024: Every opponent ranked from easiest to hardest
8. Indianapolis Colts (home)
Shane Steichen did a really great job last year in his first season as head coach of the Colts. This team won nine games despite missing starting QB Anthony Richardson for most of the year. The Colts are a really exciting, athletic roster and if Richardson can stay healthy, this team could be more dangerous than anyone anticipates.
7. Los Angeles Chargers
The problems with the Los Angeles Chargers in recent years have been coaching and injuries. They certainly hope to have one of those issues solved in 2024 with Jim Harbaugh coming in. The Chargers now have one of the best coaches in the game, but can this roster stay healthy?
6. New York Jets (road)
Playing the New York Jets on the road is going to be tough, especially if it's in the cold. The Broncos will hope to draw the Jets early in the year. Aaron Rodgers' return from a major injury will make the Jets must-see TV every week and that defense is already championship-caliber. If Rodgers goes down again, the Jets are in big trouble.
5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (road)
The Bucs won a playoff game last season with the resurgence of Baker Mayfield. The Tampa Bay defense is really good, and Todd Bowles always has that unit well-prepared and flying around. If the offense can take another step forward under new coordinator Liam Coen, this team is going to be trouble all year.