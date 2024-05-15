Broncos schedule 2024: Every opponent ranked from easiest to hardest
12. Seattle Seahawks (road)
I struggled putting the Seahawks above the two teams ahead of them. Pete Carroll is gone. The Seahawks have talent but what kind of QB is Geno Smith going to look like in 2024? Will he even win the job against Sam Howell? The Seahawks were terrible defensively last year but are obviously hopeful that new head coach Mike Macdonald can right the ship.
11. New Orleans Saints (road)
This is an opponent the Denver Broncos will be extremely familiar with thanks to Sean Payton's history there as well as so many other players and coaches on the Denver Broncos now. The Saints with Derek Carr won nine games last year but they strike me as a team that could be declining heading into this season.
10. Las Vegas Raiders
There's no doubt the Raiders have had the Broncos' number in recent years, but they are also going to be one of the teams the Broncos need to take care of business against this season. At quarterback, the Raiders are rolling with either Gardner Minshew or Aidan O'Connell, and they gave Antonio Pierce the full-time job at head coach. It's going to be tough for this team to match the eight wins they had a year ago.
9. Pittsburgh Steelers (home)
The Pittsburgh Steelers have one of the NFL's truly elite defenses, but what is this offense going to look like with Arthur Smith calling plays and Russell Wilson now at the quarterback position? Mike Tomlin is undoubtedly one of the best coaches in the game and always maximizes his players. His streak of non-losing seasons is the unstoppable force, and the decline of Russell Wilson is the immovable object.