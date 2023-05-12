Broncos Schedule 2023: Game-by-game predictions for upcoming season
Week 17: vs. Los Angeles Chargers
It really doesn't make much sense that the Broncos have struggled so badly to beat division opponents like Las Vegas and Kansas City, yet you can pretty much take a split with the Chargers to the bank every single year. The Broncos have had Justin Herbert's number, kind of in a big way, actually.
In three NFL seasons, Herbert has just 35 interceptions, five of which have come against the Denver Broncos. His QB rating against the Broncos is 89.7 compared to 107.3 vs. the Chiefs and 101.6 vs. the Raiders. Herbert actually has a losing record vs. the AFC West, in total, at 8-10 in 18 career games. With that said, will history continue in 2023? Herbert has never won in Denver.
Prediction: Broncos win 24-21; (11-5)
Week X: @ Las Vegas Raiders
The Broncos have struggled against the Raiders in recent years, especially on the road. In addition to losing eight of the last 10 matchups they've played against the Raiders -- just in general -- the Denver Broncos have not won on the road against the Raiders since the 2015 season.
I think the perception of the Raiders-Broncos rivalry has diminished a little bit because of how great the Chiefs have been, and how everyone's focus has been on them, but there's no doubt that the Broncos have been similarly struggling against the Raiders, especially on the road. Can they end an eight-year streak in 2023? Given the predictions up to this point, the Broncos may already have a playoff spot locked up.
Prediction: Raiders win 23-19; (11-6)