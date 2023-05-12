Broncos Schedule 2023: Game-by-game predictions for upcoming season
Week 15: @ Detroit Lions
I never thought I would see the day, but here we are in 2023 and the road game against the Detroit Lions is undoubtedly one of the toughest games on the Denver Broncos' schedule. Normally, you'd just pencil in a matchup against the Lions as a win.
I'm not so sure this time around. Interestingly enough, the Lions' coaching staff is made up of quite a few former Sean Payton disciples. That includes head coach Dan Campbell and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, who both coached for the Saints at one point in time. In this matchup, will the student get the best of the teacher?
Will Dan Campbell's team be able to live up to lofty expectations this coming year? I'll be rooting for the Lions next year in every game except this one, and I think this is a matchup you might pencil in as a loss, unfortunately.
Prediction: Lions win 31-28; (9-5)
Week 16: vs. New England Patriots
Sean Payton vs. Bill Belichick -- a matchup between two future Hall of Fame NFL coaches and two of the best coaches this era of football will ever see. Although just a handful of years ago a matchup between Payton and Belichick would mean Brees vs. Brady, it's now Russell Wilson vs. Mac Jones.
The Patriots have had some serious ups and downs with Mac Jones, who apparently had been ruffling some feathers out there over the last year or so. Jones was one of the top rookies in the class of 2021, but cooled off significantly in 2022, to the point that some people thought Bailey Zappe was legitimately the better option.
What do we know we're getting from the Patriots? We know we're getting a tough, well-coached defense. The Broncos will have to play smart to win this one, no matter how talented (or not) the Patriots are on paper.
Prediction: Broncos win 23-16; (10-5)