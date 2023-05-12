Broncos Schedule 2023: Game-by-game predictions for upcoming season
Week 8: vs. Kansas City Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs are more than just the Denver Broncos' kryptonite at this point. They are the absolute bane of this team's existence. The Broncos have not beaten the Chiefs since Week 2 of the 2015 season, a streak that currently lives in infamy. But that streak has to end at some point, right?
The Broncos need to notch at least one win against their bitter rivals this year, whether it's in Denver or Kansas City. They have come close a couple of times, including twice during the 2022 season. The Broncos nearly mounted an incredible comeback against the Chiefs in Denver last year, but ultimately fell short after Russell Wilson was knocked out of the game -- literally -- by Chris Jones while scrambling for a first down.
Can the Broncos finally get a win against the Chiefs in 2023? Can they make it happen at home?
Prediction: Broncos win 34-31; (6-2)
Week 10: @ Buffalo Bills
The reunion between the Denver Broncos and Von Miller will be something to see. To see the future Hall of Famer and Denver Broncos Ring of Famer rushing the QB for the other team? That's going to be emotional, there's no question about it.
The Buffalo Bills are one of the NFL's most well-oiled machines at this point. They have such continuity across their roster and coaching staff, they have an MVP-caliber QB, and they have great balance. This is a team that the Broncos would obviously have to deal with in the postseason if they want to make it and make any sort of run, but on paper going into the 2023 season, how can you possibly call a Broncos win in this instance, even considering this is the game in which they are coming off the bye?
Sean Payton is 9-6 coming off the bye...
The Bills are 28-13 at home since the 2018 season when Josh Allen came to town.
Prediction: Bills win 27-24; (6-3)