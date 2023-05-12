Broncos Schedule 2023: Game-by-game predictions for upcoming season
Week 6: @ Kansas City Chiefs
There may not be a tougher place to play in the NFL right now than Kansas City. Over the last 10 seasons, the Chiefs are a pretty astounding 61-20 at home, meaning they average just two losses per year on their home field. Given the fact that it's borderline impossible to beat Kansas City in this stadium, I think it's rather impressive that the Broncos came as close as they did last season.
With Jerry Rosberg leading the way as interim head coach, the Broncos came into Kansas City looking like a much more well-rounded team, and not that it would have really affected the eventual Super Bowl champs, but the Broncos actually took a lead into the 4th quarter of this game. Granted, it lasted about 10 seconds into the 4th quarter, but still...Something's got to give here, right?
I think the Broncos finally find a way to get past the Chiefs this year, but it might be at home instead of on the road...
Prediction: Chiefs win 33-27; (4-2)
Week 7: vs. Green Bay Packers (2:25 PM MT, CBS)
The only other matchup with the Packers that really stands out in recent memory is the Broncos' absolute drubbing of Green Bay in the 2015 season on Sunday Night Football, which may have been Denver's most complete all-around game that season.
Of course, the Broncos lost in Green Bay in 2019 as well, but nobody remembers/cares about that game. The Packers are ushering in the Jordan Love era, and while you never discount an opponent, I feel like the Broncos are going to be able to take this one at home.
Prediction: Broncos win 24-14; (5-2)