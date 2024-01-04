Broncos Rumors: 3 potential replacements for GM George Paton in 2024
Should George Paton be fired, who should replace him?
3. Adam Peters, Assistant General Manager, San Francisco 49ers
Another very obvious choice to potentially succeed George Paton in Denver is Adam Peters, who is the AGM of the San Francisco 49ers. Not only has Peters been in the GM interview process over the last few offseasons, but he's got over 20 years of NFL experience and has had a tenure with the Denver Broncos from 2009-2016.
Peters served in various roles with the New England Patriots from 2003-2008. He then went to the Broncos from 2009-2016. From 2017-present, he has been with the San Francisco 49ers. In each of his stops, he's at least been to a Super Bowl, winning three of them in 2003, 2004, and 2015.
The one thing that I don't think Peters would like is not having the final roster say. He surely does not have that authority in San Francisco, so the only difference in potentially coming to Denver would be the GM title and perhaps more money. Who knows, though, maybe that could be enough for Peters to make the move.
As of now, there doesn't appear to be any momentum brewing that George Paton could be out of a job. And I do think there is an argument to bring him back. However, if Sean Payton wants his guy in Denver, he should make the move to have Paton fired from the Denver Broncos.