Broncos roster reacts to the Justin Simmons news
One of the best safeties in the league right now is no longer a Denver Bronco ... the roster reacts to the news ...
Thursday was a sad day for Broncos Country, as they announced that they are parting ways with All-Pro and Pro Bowl safety Justin Simmons. Simmons, a fan favorite, during his time with the Broncos, was a 4x AP All-Pro, a 2x Pro Bowler, and a 3x Walter Payton Man of the Year Award team nominee.
Following the statement, the Broncos posted multiple photos and videos thanking Justin for everything he did for the team and the community during his eight years with the Broncos.
A few hours after his release, Simmons released a statement thanking the team, staff, and front office ... something interesting is that he did not mention any of the coaches he had during his time in Denver, including the actual Broncos head coach, Sean Payton.
With that being said, let's take a look at how the roster and former Broncos reacted on social media to the news.
Let's start with none
other than Miles the mascot ...
Now let's take a look at how the roster reacted ...
All-Pro cornerback Pat Surtain II, posted on his Instagram stories pictures with Justin, and on "X", he posted alongside a sad face ...
""This one hurt man !""- Patrick Surtain II
Safety JL Skinner, who did not see much action during his rookie year in 2023, posted two messages for Justin on "X" ...
""Back off the media. Just had to let you know you impacted me more than you know. I remember our talks. Your story. The advice. Everything. I’ll be where I want one day because of u. @jsimms1119. Some people wanted to be like Mike. I wanted to be like @jsimms1119. Thank you for being the best role model to me. I was annoying you sometimes I know but I just wanted to learn as much as I can before I couldn’t anymore. Appreciate you more than you know. Love brudda.""- JL Skinner
Linebacker Alex Singleton also expressed his thoughts on "X", saying the following ...
""Some hurt more than others ... Damn""- Alex Singleton
OLB Nik Bonitto had a reaction post to the news and then thanked Justin with a salute and a 100 emoji ...
""Denver Legend""- Nik Bonitto
Some guys expressed in their Instagram accounts ... reposting the Broncos' post and/or posting something else by showing love to Simmons.
Receiver Courtland Sutton posted two photos in his stories saying the following ...
""It's always love 'Jay'. Two OG's that I will always have love for (Referring to Simmons and Kareem Jackson, who was cut last year)""- Courtland Sutton
Kicker Wil Lutz had a little joke regarding a Justin Simmons blocked extra point on him, when he played for the Saints.
""THE GREATEST! Appreciate you 3-1. Still think he was out of bounds ...""- Wil Lutz
Special teams and cornerback Tre'Mon Smith posted a photo with Justin that said ...
""Keep being you""- Tre'Mon Smith
DL Elijah Garcia, who earned his spot in preseason, said ...
""It's been an honor brother""- Elijah Garcia
DB Delarrin Turner-Yell ...
""Much love Brodie ! Real one fasho""- Delarrin Turner-Yell
Recently re-signed linebacker Jonas Griffith, who missed the 2023-24 season ...
""Much love brother @jsimms1119. The Greatest no debate.""- Jonas Griffith
2023 Breakout player Jonathon Cooper ...
""One of the best""- Jonathon Cooper
Edge Baron Browning with a great message ...
""No better example on how to do it on and off the field. Thank you for everything @jsimms1119. Love always sucka i mean brotha.""- Baron Browning
Quarterback Jarrett Stidham showed love not only to Justin, but to his wife Tary.
""So much love for Justin & Tary. Nothing but gratitude for you guys!""- Jarett Stidham
Former Broncos' quarterback Russell Wilson, also showed love to Simmons.
As sad as it is to see a player like Simmons leaving Denver, it is a good moment to reflect on his time with the Broncos and to be excited for what's next with the team.