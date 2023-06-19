Broncos' Roster: 3 players who could sign big extensions in 2024
Broncos' Roster: Three players who could sign big extensions next offseason
2 Quinn Meinerz, RG
Quinn Meinerz has very quietly become one of the premier guards in football, at least according to PFF, who recently ranked their top 32 guards ahead of the 2023 season. To the surprise of no one who watches the Broncos, Meinerz came in very high on the list.
There will be 64 starting guards in the NFL come week one, and PFF put Meinerz at 12th on the list, ahead of names like Trey Smith, Landon Dickerson, Tyler Smith, and many other talented players. The Wisconsin-Whitewater product has enjoyed two very good years to begin his NFL career and can honestly do everything a guard should be able to do.
I'm not sure there's a weakness that jumps out to be as I type these words. What also makes Meinerz a candidate to receive an extension next year is George Paton's team culture mindset. When he first got to Denver, he made it known that he believes in building and retaining through the NFL Draft. Meinerz was one of his first draft picks, and him playing his way into an extension would be ideal.
I know that guards aren't necessarily a very valuable position in the NFL, and if you take a look at the current guard free agent market, you'll see how many names are still out there. However, Meinerz is one of the best in the NFL and I think he can have a Pro Bowl season in 2023 with this coaching.
This would surely lead to George Paton and Sean Payton making extending Meinerz a priority.