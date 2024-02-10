Broncos reporter makes fanbase lose their mind with four words
Could you imagine?
The Denver Broncos quarterback situation was better in 2023, but still not good enough. How likely is it that the Broncos explore another QB trade? For the first time since 2021, the Broncos will have a first-round pick in the NFL Draft. Denver's first-rounder currently sits at the 12th overall spot, which is quite high.
Denver could potentially move up the draft board if they wanted to, but their lack of a second-round pick does complicate things a bit. Anyway, Mike Klis, a Broncos reporter, seemed to want to stir the pot a it in Broncos Country. He tweeted this on Friday, and surely knew exactly what he was doing:
It's safe to say that Broncos Country lost their minds a bit:
Hah, imagine the outrage if the Denver Broncos somehow acquired Daniel Jones. It wouldn't be pretty. Both the New York Giants and Broncos are in a similar boat with their respective QB situations. Both Jones and Russell Wilson are underperforming QBs on huge contracts. Jones tore his ACL during the 2023 NFL Season but was off to a horrid start.
In fact, I think Jones' contract is substantially worse than Wilson's. Jones has one season during his five-year career where he wasn't among the worst starters in the NFL, and even his 2022 "breakout" season was quite pedestrian. Anyway, I guess we cannot truly rule out anything at this point. Sean Payton is surely leaving most of his options open to fix the QB situation in Denver. A team that could get in the way of the Denver Broncos in fixing their QB situation is the New York Giants.
New York picks sixth overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, so if they are eyeing a top QB in the first round, they have more valuable draft capital to make it happen.