Broncos replace, and upgrade over former receiver Jerry Jeudy
New Broncos' WR is a big upgrade for the Broncos, in multiple ways.
By Jack Ramsey
The Broncos have reportedly tabbed a new number-two receiver for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. First reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Broncos are signing former Lions receiver Josh Reynolds to a two-year deal, worth up to $14 million.
Reynolds, who has spent most of his career with current Lions quarterback Jared Goff, put up arguably the strongest year of his career in 2023 with 608 yards and five touchdowns. Reynolds was one of the top passing targets in one of the NFL's most prolific offenses and re-established himself as one of the more efficient receivers in football.
Reynolds stands in at a solid 6-foot-3 with a 195-lb frame. Reynolds gives the Broncos another large-bodied receiver to put up on the opposite side of the line from Courtland Sutton, allowing Marvin Mims Jr. to remain the Broncos' main slot receiver. Reynolds, according to Pro Football Focus, posted a 118.8 passer rating when targeted in 2023, making him football's 14th most effective receiver according to this stat.
Reynolds brings the Broncos more stability, at a cheaper price, with a systemically better frame than Jerry Jeudy, who they have shipped off to be overpaid in Cleveland. The Broncos have replaced Jeudy, who became a major distraction in 2023 with both on-the-field issues and off-the-field battles with former NFL receiver and NFL Network analyst Steve Smith Sr. In moving Jeudy, the Broncos picked up two day-three draft picks and replaced his position as the number two receiver with a better system fit, and carved room for Marvin Mims to have a larger role in the passing offense.
The Broncos made themselves systemically better at a cheaper price, removed off-the-field drama, and added valuable draft picks as the team looks to retool and build a stronger foundation for the future. Sean Payton and George Paton hit an absolute home run with this signing.