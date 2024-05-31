Broncos quarterback competition has key component that's been lacking for years
By Dustin Teays
While there is optimism during this offseason for the Denver Broncos due to the drafting of Bo Nix, there is yet another quarterback competition this year.
Ever since Peyton Manning rode off into the sunset after the Super Bowl 50 victory, the quarterback room has been in flux. Throughout the eight years since Manning's retirement, there has almost always been a quarterback competition for Broncos Country to wade through, outside of when the team traded for Russell Wilson (which turned out great right?).
There have been 13 starting quarterbacks since the Manning days. It seems like almost every offseason we had/have no clue who was going to start and this season is no different. While Nix should be the starter in week one, it very well could be Jarrett Stidham, but probably not Zach Wilson (but who really knows, as it's still too early).
There have been plenty of QB competitions since 2015. Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch battled in 2016 before the unpredictable return of Brock Osweiler. Of course, there was the Joe Flacco, Drew Lock, and Brandon Allen trio. Then Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock, and the list continues. Don't forget about when Mark Sanchez was around for a cup of coffee.
This year, the Broncos have a three-way quarterback competition between rookie Bo Nix and veterans Zach Wilson and Jarrett Stidham. Head coach Sean Payton has good things to say about all three QBs, according to KSL Sports, and it's anyone's guess who will start the season under center. It will be fun to see how things take shape during the course of the offseason. This competition offers something the previous ones didn't: Hope.
Preseason games may be especially important for these quarterbacks this year and all of them will likely get a chance to prove their worth. Those preseason matchups will be against the Colts, Cardinals, and Packers this year. Hopefully, whoever is starting this season can be the first quarterback since Manning to play in a playoff game, no matter who it is.
No one really knows who is going to be under center for week one action against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on September 8. Payton will truly push and put these young quarterbacks through their paces to see who should be the gunslinger this year. Someone could also very well separate themselves during offseason activities as well. Optimism is renewed in Broncos Country.