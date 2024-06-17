Broncos QB situation incorrectly labeled a "distraction" heading into 2024
The Denver Broncos do have a couple of new faces at QB, and the most notable one is Bo Nix from the 2024 NFL Draft. Is this unit truly a distraction heading into 2024? It's hard to say this unit is a distraction. In fact, it could be the total opposite.
Bo Nix was taken with the 12th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and the reviews were mixed. Many thought the Broncos reached a good bit to take Nix, but others thought that the pick and the fit within the offense made a ton of sense.
Well, Nix entered into a QB room with incumbent Jarrett Stidham and veteran Zach Wilson. It's still early in the offseason, but Stidham does appear to be the "leader" in the clubhouse for the QB1 job. However, that's expected, as this is Stidham's second year in the offense, and Nix just got here.
Well, Bleacher Report seems to think that the Broncos QB room is a distraction:
"The Broncos made the costly decision to part ways with Wilson this offseason. With a quarterback and coach that couldn't co-exist, the Broncos decided to stick with the coach.- Alex Ballentine, Bleacher Report
Nix was ranked 61st overall on the B/R Scouting Department's final big board. Still, his strengths, accuracy, and ability to play on-time are logical fits in a Payton offense.
The coach's track record and the use of a first-round pick on Nix are going to create quite the microscope for the Denver offense.
Courtland Sutton's contract situation could add another layer of complexity for the franchise. Jeff Legwold of ESPN reported they are at a "stalemate" on a contract extension and a holdout could be coming in July.
The Broncos have put a lot of faith in Payton to get the Broncos trending in the right direction after seven consecutive losing seasons. Nix is currently competing with Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson for the starting QB job.
Payton's ability to prepare Nix for success and get the most out of the Broncos offense is something that could become a distraction if not handled properly."
I think they've missed the mark here. The Broncos QB room is not at all a distraction, but instead, what they could be trying to say here is centered around whether or not Russell Wilson has success with the Pittsburgh Steelers, his new team for at least 2024. If Wilson is having success while the Broncos QBs are struggling, that could create some unwanted attention.
But it's not the Broncos QB room that is the "distraction" like they argue. If both teams are enjoying decent seasons from their respective QBs, then I don't see how this is an issue at all. With Bo Nix and Jarrett Stidham being much better fits within the offense than Russell Wilson ever was, the likely scenario is that the Broncos offense is run how it should be.
Which would then put the microscope on Russell Wilson and the Pittsburgh Steelers.