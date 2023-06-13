Broncos post-minicamp 53-man roster predictions with depth chart
Denver Broncos 53-man roster predictions: Minicamp edition
Cornerbacks: 6 (48/53)
- Pat Surtain II
- Damarri Mathis
- Riley Moss
- K'Waun Williams
- Tremon Smith
- Ja'Quan McMillian
Safeties: 5 (53/53)
- Justin Simmons
- Kareem Jackson
- Caden Sterns
- PJ Locke
- JL Skinner
The Denver Broncos' defensive backfield has star power, intruguing young players, and some grizzled veterans. I don't know that there is a more exciting position group on the team than Christian Parker's defensive backs.
The Broncos have consistent, proven commodities with Pat Surtain II, Justin Simmons, K'Waun Williams, and Kareem Jackson. There are some wild cards outside of those guys, however.
Can Caden Sterns stay healthy? Will Damarri Mathis improve in year two? Will Riley Moss start as a rookie?
The question marks here come near the bottom of the depth chart at each position. The spots going to Ja'Quan McMillian and JL Skinner here, I feel pretty good about. McMillian really showed well late last season when given an opportunity, and I think he has a place in this lineup post-K'Waun Williams.
JL Skinner brings unique size and aggressiveness to the safety position and is tailor-made to be a top-flight special teams guy from Day 1. I think those guys round out a really talented defensive backfield nicely.