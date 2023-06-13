Broncos post-minicamp 53-man roster predictions with depth chart
Denver Broncos 53-man roster predictions: Minicamp edition
Edge Rushers: 5 (42/53)
- Randy Gregory
- Baron Browning
- Jonathon Cooper
- Nik Bonitto
- Aaron Patrick
Again, you can include Frank Clark in this group if you want. I think the Broncos obviously signed Clark in response to the fact that Baron Browning required arthroscopic surgery on his knee to repair a partially torn meniscus this offseason. That injury could land Browning on the PUP and if it does, perhaps the Broncos aren't exactly done adding off the edge this offseason.
There will be huge expectations heaped on Randy Gregory yet again this year. Gregory was a big-money free agent pickup in 2022 when the Broncos could have gone after Von Miller or Chandler Jones. They decided on Gregory, and he struggled with injuries as many feared he would when he was signed. Now, entering his second year with Denver, Gregory is healthy and ready to contribute.
How long will it last?
With major question marks regarding Browning and Gregory, Jonathon Cooper's role is slated to expand significantly as of right now. The Broncos can rely on Cooper to play hard every time he's out there, and I think he's got the ability to be a potential breakout player in 2023. He's joined in the "backup" category by 2022 second-round pick Nik Bonitto, who needs to force his way onto the field, if even just as a situational rusher.
Bonitto has first-round traits in terms of his bend, explosiveness, and pass rush repertoire, but day two-three ability to solidify the edge on every down. If Bonitto can get stronger and set the edge consistently, he could be a breakout player.
Aaron Patrick is a freaky athlete with size, speed, and special teams abilities. He got hurt last year after slipping on the sideline against the Chargers. Hopefully, he will be back and better than ever this offseason. Patrick not only showed well on special teams last year, but also had some of the better pass rush reps of any edge player in the preseason.