Broncos post-minicamp 53-man roster predictions with depth chart
Denver Broncos 53-man roster predictions: Minicamp Edition
Linebackers: 4 (37/53)
- Josey Jewell
- Alex Singleton
- Drew Sanders
- Jonas Griffith
With the team re-signing Alex Singleton in 2023 free agency as well as bringing back Jonas Griffith and drafting Drew Sanders, I think the Broncos have gone from having a huge question mark at the off-ball linebacker position in 2022 to having one of the best depth charts in the league at that position.
Josey Jewell and Alex Singleton work so well together, and they are a proven commodity at the position. They are leaders on this defense and absolute tackling machines. There are major "bash brother" vibes between those two guys.
Jonas Griffith was supposed to be the big breakout player on last year's roster but injuries cost him a chance to go out and earn that distinction. He was originally acquired to be great on special teams and I think he will be exactly that in 2023.
Drew Sanders is also a very good special teams player and someone the Broncos have to feel pretty good about for the future at the position beyond 2023. Sanders was a special teams ace for Alabama while waiting for his turn in their lineup, which never really came. He transferred to Arkansas and instantly became an All-American.
Given the contributions coming from some of the edge players and defensive backs on special teams, I don't know that the Broncos really have to keep any additional guys here for special teams.