Broncos post-minicamp 53-man roster predictions with depth chart
Denver Broncos 53-man roster predictions: Minicamp Edition
Defensive line: 6 (33/53)
- Zach Allen
- Frank Clark
- DJ Jones
- Matt Henningsen
- Mike Purcell
- Eyioma Uwazurike
Call Frank Clark whatever you want as far as DE or EDGE, it doesn't really matter to me, nor does it make any difference on these roster predictions. I think Clark has played mostly with his hand in the dirt in the NFL but he can certainly play standing up as well. The fact is, he's going to be in the starting lineup somewhere and I think the Broncos will play plenty of hybrid fronts as they float between base defense.
In free agency, the team pursued Zach Allen after it was clear they were not going to come to any sort of agreement with Dre'Mont Jones to return to Denver. Allen is a really good piece for this defense and he's going to be relied upon heavily to create pressure from many different alignments.
DJ Jones is entering his second season in Denver and is one of the best run-stopping defensive linemen in the league. The same could be said of Mike Purcell when he's healthy. Those two will rotate at the nose tackle position with young players Matt Henningsen and Eyioma Uwazurike factoring in at the defensive end spots as well.
I think when you look at this defensive line group, it's pretty clear that the Broncos have a solid mix of veterans and young players with a chance to really be an improved unit in 2023. The big question mark right now is whether we'll see Frank Clark playing defensive end with someone flanking him as an EDGE or if we'll see someone like Henningsen/Uwazurike at DE with Clark playing EDGE.