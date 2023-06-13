Broncos post-minicamp 53-man roster predictions with depth chart
Denver Broncos 53-man roster predictions: Minicamp Edition
Tight End: 4 (19/53)
- Greg Dulcich
- Adam Trautman
- Chris Manhertz
- Albert Okwuegbunam
The Denver Broncos appear to be in pretty good hands at the tight end position. Greg Dulcich is having another big offseason for the team and recently got some high praise from head coach Sean Payton, who talked about Dulcich possibly being his "joker" player in the offense, a term he gives to the player who might be his biggest mismatch piece in the passing game.
With Dulcich expected to take a huge leap in year two, the Broncos also fortified the depth at this position by going out and trading for former third-round pick Adam Trautman (Saints) during day three of the 2023 NFL Draft. The acquisition of Trautman gives the Broncos a dual-threat at the position, someone who can play in-line or flexed out.
Chris Manhertz has played over 100 career games and doesn't yet have 30 receptions. Yet he got a two-year deal from the Denver Broncos. Blocking is his specialty, and he's going to help the Broncos punish teams on the ground.
The question mark right now is Albert Okwuegbunam. Entering a contract year, can Okwuegbunam carve out a big enough role to justify a 53-man roster spot? We've seen some really good things from Albert O. when he's at his best, but it feels like last year was bordering on a wasted year. With his combination of size and speed, I still think the juice is worth the squeeze there.