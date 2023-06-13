Broncos post-minicamp 53-man roster predictions with depth chart
Running back: 4 (9/53)
- Javonte Williams
- Samaje Perine
- Tyler Badie
- Michael Burton (FB)
As of right now, it looks like Javonte Williams has really made enough progress to be optimistic about his chances of potentially being on the opening day roster and in the lineup as opposed to starting the year on the PUP list or something like that. Williams appeared as a limited participant at OTAs just 33 weeks after suffering a major knee injury early last season against the Raiders.
That kind of recovery timeline is bordering on unprecedented. Williams will have some time after minicamp to continue training and working hard in his rehab to be ready for training camp.
Samaje Perine signed in Denver with the expectation that he would be taking on an expanded role from what he had in Cincinnati in recent years. Since his rookie season back in 2017, Perine has only eclipsed 100 touches one time as an NFL back. That happened last season with the Bengals. Even though he's not 25 years old anymore, there's still plenty of tread left on the tires with Perine, who has plenty of experience from his time at Oklahoma (OU's all-time leading rusher) carrying a heavy workload.
Tyler Badie appears to be one of the odds-on favorites to crack the roster right now at the running back position. The 2022 sixth-round pick out of Missouri joined Denver last year and made an immediate impression, taking his first NFL reception to the house and showcasing his explosive speed. The Broncos need a back like that who can pop off big gains and contribute in the passing game.
Michael Burton was signed in free agency to help the Broncos establish a physical identity on the ground as well as upgrade the special teams unit.