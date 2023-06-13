Broncos post-minicamp 53-man roster predictions with depth chart
Rookie minicamps are in the books. OTAs (organized team activities) are almost all in the books. The final stage for the Denver Broncos, before the team breaks before training camp in July, is a mandatory minicamp this week (Tuesday through Thursday). At this point, final roster decisions certainly won't already be made. New head coach Sean Payton and general manager George Paton have assembled a pretty darn good roster with a chance to compete for a playoff spot in 2023.
Given the fact that information coming out of minicamp is somewhat hard to come by, how can we project the roster? Well, we've got to be reading the tea leaves, and we've got to do at least a little bit of projecting as well.
Let's take another early stab at predicting the Denver Broncos' 53-man roster (and depth chart) as we sit here in June with the offseason break on deck.
Denver Broncos post-minicamp 53-man roster predictions
Special teams: 3 (3/53)
- Elliott Fry, K
- Riley Dixon, P
- Mitchell Fraboni, LS
Although it seems like Riley Dixon and Mitchell Fraboni are safe for the time being, I would say it's fair to consider the Broncos' kicking situation very much in flux. After the release of Brandon McManus, the Broncos had a handful of players in for a tryout and Elliott Fry emerged victorious. Head coach Sean Payton made an allusion to a year in which the team had a kicking battle in training camp between two guys and they wound up signing someone off of another practice squad. At this point, it feels almost like the Broncos are waiting for other kickers to get cut before they have their regular season kicker on the roster, so we might not know who this team's kicker is until August or September.
Quarterbacks: 2 (5/53)
- Russell Wilson
- Jarrett Stidham
I am torn about the Broncos possibly keeping three quarterbacks, but if Russell Wilson and Jarrett Stidham enter the season fully healthy, there might not be any real reason to carry three on the active roster with one simply being an emergency candidate. Ben DiNucci and Jarrett Guarantano will do their best to stake a claim on one of the 53-man roster spots but as of right now, my gut feeling is that the Broncos will use that roster spot elsewhere and try to get one of those guys on the practice squad instead.