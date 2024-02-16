4 Broncos players we can safely call busts after the 2023 season
With what we know following the 2023 season, these four players won't bring much value to the Denver Broncos in the future.
Jerry Jeudy, Wide Receiver
Jerry Jeudy could have been called a bust prior to the 2023 season, but he still had a lot of support within Broncos Country. Following a disastrous 2023 season that included a spat with Steve Smith, arguments with some former Broncos players and some bone-headed plays on the field, that support has likely decreased.
Jeudy is a player the Broncos have tried to make successful after drafting him in the first round in 2020, but it just has not worked out. Despite many of his supporters saying that he is "always open", he just hasn't been able to tip the scales and ever look like one of the top receivers in the league.
He comes from a draft class that also included Justin Jefferson, CeeDee Lamb and Brandon Aiyuk, all players who were selected after Jeudy and all players who have been much better in the league.
Regardless of the excuses for why that is, it's just time for him and the Broncos to part ways. The Broncos can likely get something of value in a trade this offseason but if they wait much longer, they won't get anything for him.
Jeudy might benefit from a new start and playing with a new organization and that's something that the Broncos need to find out at this point. It's not going to ever happen in Denver.