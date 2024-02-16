4 Broncos players we can safely call busts after the 2023 season
With what we know following the 2023 season, these four players won't bring much value to the Denver Broncos in the future.
Greg Dulcich, Tight End
It doesn't really matter how good you look if you are rarely available and that has been the case with Greg Dulcich in his first two years in the league.
Dulcich certainly showed flashes during his rookie season of 2022, which was shortened by injuries, but his 2023 season was almost completely derailed by injuries. As a result, he caught just three passes this past season. Worse yet, he has played in just 12 of a possible 34 games.
That just does not translate to success and the Broncos are going to have to find a better, more reliable option this offseason as tight end is one of the weakest spots on the roster.
Dulcich will likely get another chance to contribute in 2024 but he is going to have to prove that he can stay on the field. If he suffers another injury, it will probably be a ticket out of Denver and perhaps out of the NFL completely.
As the saying goes, the best ability is availability and Dulcich has not been able to provide that thus far.