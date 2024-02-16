4 Broncos players we can safely call busts after the 2023 season
With what we know following the 2023 season, these four players won't bring much value to the Denver Broncos in the future.
Damarri Mathis, Cornerback
Damarri Mathis was drafted in the fourth round of the 2022 draft so while it's hard to place the "bust" label on him already, he was SO bad this past season. He was so bad that he lost his job to a journeyman in Fabian Moreau.
That was one of the more disappointing things we saw with this team this season was the talented young corner being supplanted by a guy on his fifth NFL team.
Is there still time for Mathis to turn it around? Sure, but he would have to look like a totally different player than the one we saw this season.
Mathis had a good rookie season but in the defensive scheme set forth by Vance Joseph, where the team used more zone concepts, he looked completely lost on the field. Joseph isn't going anywhere and it's likely that the team will look to bring Moreau back. Riley Moss, a third-round pick in this year's draft, will also get a longer look.
With Ja'Quan McMillian having a strong season in 2023, Mathis could easily be lost in the shuffle. He is a player the Broncos should look to trade ahead of this spring's draft to see if they can get another pick in exchange for him.