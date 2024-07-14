Broncos players on the roster bubble at every position before training camp
Edge Rusher: Thomas Incoom
Although Thomas Incoom was impressive enough to crack last year's roster as an undrafted free agent, he may not be in the same position here in the 2024 offseason. The Broncos not only used a third-round pick on Utah star pass rusher Jonah Elliss off the edge, but they added former UFL star Dondrea Tillman on a three-year contract this offseason and are listing him as an outside linebacker.
The addition of Tillman could spell roster doom for Incoom, but he still has a shot if the Broncos end up keeping five EDGE guys.
Linebacker: Justin Strnad
I don't know that Justin Strnad is necessarily "50-50" to make the roster at this point. I would say more along the lines of 65-35. The Broncos' addition of Andre Smith after mandatory minicamp is intriguing and certainly could put Strnad on the roster bubble if he's getting outplayed defensively in the preseason and matched on special teams.
But the reason the Broncos prevented Strnad from bolting for the Panthers this offseason was to keep him on special teams, and it's likely he will retain that role this season. You just never know.
Cornerback: Levi Wallace
The Broncos didn't commit so much money to Levi Wallace (less than $700,000 guaranteed) to prevent him from potentially being cut after training camp. Wallace is the lone grizzled veteran in the Broncos' cornerback room, but the team is obviously hoping for significant development from their young guys.
Pat Surtain II isn't going anywhere. Riley Moss is expected to have a big role this season. Ja'Quan McMillian is a starter whether on the outside or in the nickel. Kris Abrams-Draine is making the team. Tremon Smith is one of the team's best special teams players. Levi Wallace is presumably competing with Damarri Mathis for one spot if the Broncos keep six guys, and i'm keeping the younger Mathis if everyone else is healthy.
Safety: JL Skinner
The Broncos aren't that deep at the safety position, but if they only keep 10 defensive backs, then JL Skinner is going to have to beat out Devon Key for a roster spot. Key was running with the top defense at times during OTAs, which isn't good news for the former Boise State star.
Broncos fans revere Skinner as though the team used a 3rd-round pick on him but in reality, he's a 6th-rounder who has sort of struggled to get going. Sean Payton noted that Skinner practiced well toward the end of last year, but barring injury, he might be 5th in the pecking order right now behind PJ Locke, Brandon Jones, Caden Sterns, and Devon Key.