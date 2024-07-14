Broncos players on the roster bubble at every position before training camp
Tight end: Nate Adkins
Last year, Nate Adkins made the Denver Broncos' roster as an undrafted free agent and is a bit of a tweener positionally. He's not a full-time tight end but someone who can float between tight end, fullback, h-back, special teams, and do a little bit of everything for you.
As of right now, it's just really tough to envision a scenario in which the Broncos keep a fullback (Michael Burton) and four tight ends. Adkins is going to have to beat out one of Adam Trautman, Lucas Krull, or Greg Dulcich for a roster spot. Unelss Dulcich is a surprise cut, Adkins could be headed to the practice squad this season.
Offensive Line: Matt Peart (tackle)
The Broncos have a number of offensive linemen they really like right now, and the signing of former Giants third-round pick Matt Peart feels more and more confusing by the day.
Peart might have talent worth taking a risk on, but the Broncos also seem to really like 2023 undrafted players Alex Palczewski and Demontrey Jacobs. Frank Crum, an undrafted player for the team in 2024, received a contract guarantee bigger than some 6th-round picks. The Broncos also signed Calvin Throckmorton this offseason, who can float between guard and tackle.
Peart is going to need to have a really strong offseason to justify a roster spot.
Defensive Line: Eyioma Uwazurike
People might read this and think that obviously, Eyioma Uwazurike is on the roster bubble. He might not even be reinstated by the league in 2024!
While that may be true, this topic provides us a great opportunity to talk about the former fourth-round pick. Uwazurike was expected to be a starter for the Broncos at this time a year ago, and then was obviously suspended indefinitely by the NFL for gambling on games. He is eligible for reinstatement shortly after the veterans on this roster report for training camp, but there could be complications with that. There could potentially be a criminal probe into Uwazurike's situation, which could delay the NFL's decision on reinstatement.
Let's say Uwazurike is reinstated, he would be one of the most talented defensive linemen on the roster, but how is he going to show up to camp? Is he going to be in football shape? Is he going to be ready to potentially contribute as a 5th or 6th defensive lineman?