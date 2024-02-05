Broncos and Panthers swap former first-rounders in projected trade
What will the Broncos do with Jerry Jeudy? Will they finally trade him?
The Denver Broncos are headed into the offseason with negative $25.73 million in cap space. If they want to spend in free agency, they must free up some space, by releasing and trading some of the players on the roster.
Jerry Jeudy is one of the top ten in the Broncos with the most cap hits heading into the 2024-25 season. To be specific, his contract will have a $12.987 million cap hit, being the ninth-highest. His name has been mentioned in trade talks on multiple occasions ... either during trade deadlines or during draft time, but the team has decided to not move on from him.
He had a career-high in receptions, yards and touchdowns during the 2022-23 season, but has never reached the 1,000 receiving yards milestone. Jeudy was a first-round selection by the Denver Broncos in the 2020 NFL Draft, to be specific, he was the 15th overall pick.
Trading Jeudy will not only help the Broncos save cap space but will get the team some decent draft picks, as he is still a young and talented player. Is it time to move on? Probably yes, and Bleacher Report proposed a trade idea involving Jerry Jeudy and the Carolina Panthers ...
The Carolina Panthers need to give their young quarterback Bryce Young some weapons, and Jeudy, a former Alabama guy would be a huge add for them. Carolina was rumored to be involved in trade talks with Denver regarding Jerry Jeudy during the trade deadline back in October, they could still be interested in him.
""The Broncos don’t have the money to take on huge contracts in trades, so targeting struggling players on rookie contracts makes sense.""- Bleacher Report
Now, regarding Horn, he is also a former first-round pick. The Broncos need some secondary help and a healthy Jaycee could be a great complement to Patrick Surtain. A high-risk, high-reward trade. Horn will have a $6.717 million cap hit for the upcoming season. The Broncos would not only save approximately six million from Jeudy's contract but would get a very good corner in Jaycee Horn and an extra draft pick for the 2025 NFL Draft.
For me, this is a no-brainer trade to do if it is offered ... What do you guys think of this trade idea between the Broncos and Panthers?