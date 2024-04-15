Broncos overcome terrible Russell Wilson trade in 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft
It's time to move on from the horrendous Russell Wilson trade
6. 197th overall (from Falcons): Dallin Holker, TE, Colorado State
Greg Dulcich still has two years left on his deal, but the Broncos can't bank on him staying healthy at this point. The team obviously likes Lucas Krull and his potential as a receiver, but Dallin Holker of Colorado State might be too intriguing to pass on at this stage of the draft.
After struggling to carve out a role at BYU, Holker transferred to Colorado State and ended up leading all FBS tight ends in receiving yards last season (767). He doesn't have elite deep speed but with a 6.83 in the three-cone, Holker's athletic abilities are also intriguing.
7. 203rd overall: Jordan Magee, LB, Temple
Broncos GM George Paton wants to get even more athletic at the off-ball linebacker position, but at what stage of the draft? This feels about right. Jordan Magee is a very underrated prospect out of Temple who flies around the field and will upgrade your special teams unit immediately as a rookie.
He's probably good enough to go as high as that 145th overall pick the Broncos have earlier in the draft, so don't be surprised to hear his name called then.
8. 207th overall: Keith Randolph Jr., DL, Illinois
The Denver Broncos hired away Jim Leonhard as their new defensive backs coach and pass game coordinator defensively this offseason. Leonhard spent last year as an analyst on Bret Bielema's staff at Illinois, and there are a lot of really solid draft-eligible prospects from that program.
Keith Randolph Jr. is one of them, and someone who could probably factor into the Broncos' defensive line rotation right away. Sadly. Not that Randolph isn't a good player, but Denver is currently desperate for defensive line help.