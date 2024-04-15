Broncos overcome terrible Russell Wilson trade in 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft
It's time to move on from the horrendous Russell Wilson trade
4. 145th overall: Michael Pratt, QB, Tulane
Could the Denver Broncos double up on the quarterback position? Should the Broncos double up at the quarterback position?
It all depends on the situation that presents itself. Some might perceive this as a lack of confidence in the top pick -- JJ McCarthy -- but I would view it much more as investing in the game's most important position. If you like multiple guys at this particular position, why would you not take them?
Last year, 67 quarterbacks played across the NFL. That means you're more likely than not to have to use two in a given season. Drafting JJ McCarthy would start the clock ticking on Jarrett Stidham's time in Denver, and drafting your QB2 now would give someone like Pratt time to learn Sean Payton's offense and be able to take that QB2 role by his second NFL season.
5. 147th overall: Luke McCaffrey, WR, Rice
There's probably not a scenario at this point in which Luke McCaffrey to the Broncos doesn't make sense. The Broncos need to throw at least one dart at receiver in this year's draft, and McCaffrey has the type of athletic traits and upside to be a very worthwhile selection here on Day 3.
Aside from just his name, McCaffrey would be a fun pick for the Broncos thanks to his toughness as a possession receiver. He has the competitive fire to come in and be an impact player right away on special teams and carve out a role in the offense down the line.