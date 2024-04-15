Broncos overcome terrible Russell Wilson trade in 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft
It's time to move on from the horrendous Russell Wilson trade
2. 121st overall: Decamerion Richardson, CB, Mississippi State
The Denver Broncos have been doing a lot of digging on cornerbacks in this year's draft. In particular, they seem to be doing a lot of digging on mid-to-late-round guys at the position. One player they have shown a measure of interest in is Mississippi State's Decamerion Richardson, a 6-foot-2 corner who has elite long speed (4.34 in the 40-yard dash).
He led Mississippi State last year in passes defended, and while he got his hands on the ball often, he didn't have a single interception at the collegiate level. That's a bit of a concern, but there are many traits to work with here and the Broncos add another athletic option to their cornerback group.
3. 136th overall: Ray Davis, RB, Kentucky
The running back position might be an underrated position of need for the Broncos heading into the 2024 NFL Draft, though the emphasis on "need" is certainly up for debate. It's not a desperate need, but having other options with the way Javonte Williams struggled last year would be welcomed. The Broncos didn't even get 100 carries last season out of Samaje Perine, and as much as they threw the ball to the backs last season, his involvement there can't possibly be as heavy this coming season as it was last year, can it?
Ray Davis had 21 total touchdowns last year for Kentucky, and is a thick back with good vision and the type of toughness Sean Payton loves in his backs.