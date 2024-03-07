3 Broncos opponents in 2024 Russell Wilson could play for
Could the Denver Broncos FACE Russell Wilson in 2024?
3. Las Vegas Raiders
Dun, dun, dunnnnnn! The "final boss" of Russell Wilson landing spots in 2024, if you will, is the Las Vegas Raiders, who decided that Antonio Pierce was going to be their new head coach, replacing the fired Josh McDaniels. Furthermore, they brought in former Los Angeles Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco in the same role.
The Raiders signed Jimmy Garoppolo to a three-year deal last offseason, but he will officially be cut when the new league year begins. At this point, the Raiders don't have a franchise QB or even a bridge QB on the roster. They also have the No. 13 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, which is one pick behind the Broncos.
The Raiders are in a very interesting spot. They have a new regime in town, some young talent, and some veteran talent. It's truly hard to get a gauge as to where they view themselves at this point. If I had to guess, I'd guess that they want to try and load up the roster this offseason, perhaps hitting on some draft picks in hopes that they can win some football games.
And with there being no real indication that Kirk Cousins could be a free agency possibility for them, they could opt for Russell Wilson instead. And I think to some degree, Russell Wilson would enjoy trying to stick it to his old team twice a year. I don't think the potential marriage would work out, but I'd not at all be surprised if the Raiders pursued Russell Wilson in 2024.