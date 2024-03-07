3 Broncos opponents in 2024 Russell Wilson could play for
2. Atlanta Falcons (Home)
Another home game, the Atlanta Falcons will come to Denver in 2024 and could have Russell Wilson under center. The Falcons hold the No. 8 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and might prefer to bring in Kirk Cousins instead of Wilson. But maybe the Falcons potential free agency plans at QB fall through, perhaps forcing them to turn to someone like Wilson.
Wilson would not be a perfect fit in Atlanta, but I think they have the proper offensive personnel to at least keep him playing at an average level. A team that has truly only been missing adequate QB play over the last few years, the Falcons could make a huge QB move, however that might look. Right now, though, I think Kirk Cousins is going to be their answer in 2024.
But what if Kirk Cousins signs elsewhere in 2024? And maybe the Falcons would prefer to have Russell Wilson over Justin Fields, even. Signing Wilson would not take them out of the running for a QB with their first-round pick either. The NFC South was a very weak division in 2023, so maybe Wilson sees Atlanta as a spot where he could stack some easier wins.
You never know.