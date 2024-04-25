Broncos' odds to draft Bo Nix falling after Zach Wilson trade
By Reed Wallach
Bo Nix has been tied to the Broncos constantly throughout the pre-draft process, but did a quarterback move before the NFL Draft tip the team’s hand?
The Broncos traded for Jets’ backup quarterback Zach Wilson this week, and it has shifted the odds in the betting market that Denver would select Nix, which it has been favored to do throughout the process.
Here’s the latest on Nix and the Broncos, who is seen as a near-coin flip to go in the first round.
2024 NFL Draft Odds: Team to select Bo Nix
Will the Broncos choose a quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft?
The Broncos trading for a quarterback last week may mean that the team, that doesn’t have a second-round pick this season, may mean that the team is out of the QB sweepstakes in this year’s draft.
Denver moved on from Russell Wilson this offseason and is devoid of a long-term answer there. Many have tied Nix to Denver considering the roster is a bit strapped for draft capital to move into the top five to get a chance to select the likes of J.J. McCarthy or Drake Maye.
With that in mind, the Broncos have been linked to the next tier of quarterbacks like Michael Penix Jr. and Nix.
The Broncos were an odds-on favorite to select Nix about a month ago, but the steam has slowed down with the acquisition of Wilson.
While the team remains the favorite to choose Nix, it has become less likely now that the Broncos have another QB on the depth chart.
