Broncos News: Pass-rusher released, tight end hurt... again
The Denver Broncos have made a roster move ahead of their Week 15 battle with the Detroit Lions.
The Denver Broncos have released pass-rusher Ronnie Perkins just three months after claiming him off of waivers.
Perkins, a promising prospect who was drafted in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots, was cut ahead of the start of the regular season this year. The Broncos claimed him in mid-September, but have apparently already seen enough.
Of course, the team could still re-sign him to their practice squad, but either way, Perkins' career is not going the way many felt in would.
Perkins has appeared in five games for the Broncos this season, but he has yet to make a major impact. Needing to clear a spot on the main roster, perhaps at the tight end position, the Broncos have let go of Perkins, at least for now.
Greg Dulcich already hurt again
There is no doubt that Greg Dulcich showed promise when he was on the field, but being on the field is becoming an issue. The Broncos were ready to get Dulcich back on the field after nursing a recurring hamstring injury for much of this season. But now, he has another injury.
It seems that right when he returned to the practice field, Dulcich sustained a new injury to his foot. His status is certainly becoming a bit frustrating at this point, particularly when you consider this stat:
Out of a possible 30 games since being drafted, Dulcich has played in 12.
The Broncos will likely turn to Lucas Krull on Saturday against the Lions to join the tight end group with Adam Trautman and Chris Manhertz. The young Krull is a work in progress, but he seems to have a big upside and is a player Sean Payton is keeping a close eye on.
The Broncos will face the Lions in a critical matchup at 6:15 PM MT on Saturday night. The game will be televised on NFL Network.