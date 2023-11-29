Broncos news: Kareem Jackson making his case to Roger Goodell
Jackson's Suspension Woes Continue
After receiving a second suspension this season, Kareem Jackson is scheduled to meet with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell this week to seek clarification on the specifics of his suspension and how he can maintain his high-level play within the league's updated player safety regulations.
Earlier this season, Jackson faced a four-game suspension due to an illegal hit on tight end Luke Musgrave during their week seven matchup against the Packers. Fortunately, Jackson presented his case and successfully had his suspension reduced to just two games. However, the NFL issued another four-game suspension after reviewing his initial tackle on Vikings quarterback, Joshua Dobbs, in last week's Sunday Night game against Minnesota.
""For me, I see a lot of the same things happening around the league where guys aren't going through what I'm going through, no flags, no fines, no suspensions. I'm not really sure why I'm being treated the way I'm being treated. I'm making regular football plays, nothing malicious, in my opinion. I just want to know why I'm the only person going through what I'm going through." "- Kareem Jackson via Broncos PR
With Jackson now facing his second round of game suspensions, it’s highly unlikely he will find any sympathy from the league this time around and time on the field isn’t the only thing he’ll be losing. Throughout this season, the 14-year veteran has accumulated fines totaling $89,670 for four illegal hits. Additionally, his six games without pay this season will cost him $837,000 in game checks.
When asked what he believes will be accomplished in his meeting with Goodell, Jackson replied: “Hopefully, something comes from this meeting. I don't think much will, because I don't even think they know. At this point, I feel like I'm the poster child for whatever they're trying to get across or prove. So, we'll see."
Despite the suspension and the ongoing controversy surrounding Jackson's playstyle, his support system has remained steadfast. Fellow teammates such as Justin Simmons and P.J. Locke have turned to social media to advocate for Jackson, articulating the challenges faced by defensive players in adhering to the stringent rules that have made it exceedingly difficult to maintain a physical style of football.
"“The TE was under center, snapped the ball and tossed it back to Dobbs who isn’t defenseless. On a 3rd and 1, where you’re fighting for every yard, how are we supposed to stop a runner from falling forward?”"- Justin Simmons via X
Earlier this month, Tom Brady himself went viral due to his expressed thoughts on the NFL's ongoing enforcement of specific rules that are altering the integrity and fundamental aspects of the game. Seizing the moment, Jackson shared the clip on his social media channels.
Kareem Jackson is set to resume team football operations in time for their Christmas Eve matchup against the New England Patriots later this season.