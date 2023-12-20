Broncos need to make league-changing moves along their defensive front in 2024
The Denver Broncos struggle to win the line of scrimmage.
Arguably the weakest link of the Denver Broncos was on full display during their Week 15 loss to the Detroit Lions. This must get fixed for 2024. The Broncos gave up a whopping 185 yards on the ground to the Detroit Lions in Week 15. They also had five other instances before Week 15 giving up at least 150 yards on the ground.
They also have the 17th-most sacks in the NFL this year. What I mean with these two statistics is that the Broncos constantly lose the line of scrimmage on defense, and they cannot get to the quarterback consistently. It's been a huge problem for the team all year, and it was still a problem during the team's mid-season turnaround.
Along their defensive front, their best player is probably Zach Allen, who is a very good interior pass rusher and can play the run reasonably well. Outside of him, in my opinion, the Broncos have a bunch of JAGs; no one special. Guys like Baron Browning, Jonathon Cooper, and Nik Bonitto are solid young players, but it's clear that none of them possess that game-changing gear that the best pass rushers in the NFL have.
Along the defensive interior, guys like DJ Jones, Mike Purcell, Jonathan Harris, and really every other player are fine, but again, nothing special. Just take a look at the best teams in the NFL this year; each team has a very good defensive line and a great pass rush. It's not some silly coincidence or rocket science.
Really, ever since George Paton did away with Von Miller and Bradley Chubb, the defensive front has been subpar. I think what needs to happen this offseason is a total overhaul of this unit. The three young pass rushers in Browning, Cooper, and Bonitto should most definitely be a part of the team's plans, but I think they're best suited as rotational pieces.
The Broncos should strive to find themselves an elite threat off the edge, and I think they need considerably more juice along the defensive front. Fortunately, there are a ton of avenues for the Broncos to create plenty of cap space this offseason, and depending on what happens with Russell Wilson, the Broncos could find themselves with enough cap to make splash moves once again.
I think this has been a huge issue all year and something that will be a driving factor if the team misses the playoffs in 2023.