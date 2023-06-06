Broncos need to swoop in, trade for disgruntled Dolphins player
As of right now, the biggest "hole" on the Denver Broncos roster remains the center position. Although it seems that the team is putting faith in fourth-year player Lloyd Cushenberry III, is their faith misplaced? Is there even a viable option available?
As it turns out, there might be.
The Miami Dolphins opened up their first mandatory minicamp of the 2023 offseason, and veteran center Connor Williams was not present. Williams completed his rookie deal with the Dallas Cowboys and signed a two-year pact with the Miami Dolphins last offseason worth around $14 million in total money. Entering a contract year, Williams feels like he's outplayed that deal and is not showing up to mandatory minicamp as a sign that he wants a new deal ASAP.
The question now becomes -- will he get a new deal, and will it be from the Miami Dolphins? This is the type of situation where a team can swoop in and potentially trade for a player, meet their contractual demands, and end up filling a need they otherwise might not have been able to. The Miami Dolphins themselves took advantage of a similar situation the Broncos were facing last season with Bradley Chubb in a contract year and the Broncos not necessarily wanting to be the ones to pay him.
They struck a deal with Denver to get Chubb in the fold, not just for last year's playoff run, but for the long-term. The Broncos could do something similar this offseason with Connor Williams and add a high-quality starting center to the mix not just for the short-term, but as a long-term fixture. The team already significantly revamped the offensive line by adding Ben Powers and Mike McGlinchey this offseason.
Adding Williams could give the Denver Broncos arguably the best and most complete offensive line in the game. He made the transition to center last year after playing guard with the Dallas Cowboys, and he was sensational. Miami would be fools not to re-sign him or give him the extension he's looking for, but if they don't want to do it, George Paton and Sean Payton should be calling Miami to see about the asking price.
Broncos GM George Paton has a strong relationship with Dolphins GM Chris Grier already and as previously mentioned, the two came together on a blockbuster deal just last year at the trade deadline. They could come to some sort of agreement here where you could maybe involve players like Josey Jewell coming back to Miami, reuniting him with Vic Fangio. Perhaps the Dolphins would be interested in having Lloyd Cushenberry III reunited with offensive line coach Butch Barry.
Although that's perhaps another story entirely.
Adding Connor Williams, if available in a trade, would be a huge get for the Denver Broncos at this stage of the offseason. We'll see if Payton and Paton can work their magic to get something done.