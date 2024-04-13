Broncos Mock Draft Round-Up: A variety of selections in two different positions
What's the most popular selection for Denver among new mock drafts?
As the draft gets closer, let's take a look at what analysts and insiders are predicting for the Denver Broncos to do in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft on April 25. In the last round-up, at the beginning of the month, quarterback was the most popular selection. Is that still the case? Let's find out.
NFL.com
Since the last round-up, multiple analysts have published new mocks.
Chad Reuter - JJ McCarthy, QB Michigan (4th overall pick - projected trade with AZ):
JJ McCarthy is a tough prospect to predict where he will get drafted. He is the guy that QB-needy teams like Denver could trade up for. McCarthy, the 2023 National Champion has had his draft stock improving as the draft gets closer. Is it worth giving your future to get McCarthy? That is the important question.
""McCarthy's lack of volume in college might be seen as a negative by some, but perhaps not to Payton, who might think it’ll make it easier to mold the athletic former Wolverine into a top-level quarterback.""- Chad Reuter
In this projected trade, the Broncos are giving the Cardinals the 12th overall pick, a 2025 1st-round pick, and a 2025 3rd-round pick for the 4th overall pick.
Rhett Lewis - JJ McCarthy, QB Michigan (10th overall pick - projected trade with NYJ):
Trading up two spots makes way more sense for the Broncos than trading your top picks next year to get a top 5 pick this year. In this projected trade, Lewis does not give details on what the deal would take to move up two spots but mentions that it would not cost a future first-rounder.
""This trade presents a more palatable scenario for the Broncos since they don’t have a ton of draft resources to throw at their QB problem. The move up two spots doesn't cost them any future first-round picks and nets Sean Payton a QB who is a proven winner with a savvy football IQ. The assets that would've otherwise been dealt in a move higher up the board can now be invested in building around McCarthy for the future.""- Rhett Lewis
Gennaro Filice - Olu Fashanu, OT Penn State (17th overall pick - projected trade with JAX):
The first trade-down of the round-up! In this trade-down, Denver moves down five spots and secures their future offensive tackle. Garett Bolles will become a free agent after this season, so adding an offensive tackle could make sense.
""After trading down to net a second-round pick -- something the Broncos don’t currently have in the real world, which could be problematic if they’re interested in a QB like Bo Nix -- Denver scoops up an athletic pass protector who still needs some refinement as a run blocker. With left tackle Garett Bolles entering a contract season, Denver fortifies an expensive position via a cheap rookie contract.""- Gennaro Filice
Fashanu is a beast, and could even be a top 10 pick, a super athletic tackle.
Maurice Jones-Drew - Terrion Arnold, CB Alabama (12th overall pick):
The former NFL star running back, Maurice Jones Drew has Denver going corner in round one. A position of need is to address that CB2 spot. Last year, the Broncos traded up for Riley Moss, but he barely played. Terrion Arnold is possibly the best corner in this year's draft.
""The Broncos need a quarterback, but after the early run on the position in this exercise, they take the top cornerback in Daniel Jeremiah’s prospect rankings. Arnold is a dawg with the ability to lock down WR1s at the next level. Putting him opposite Patrick Surtain II would make this CB duo a nightmare for any offense.""- MJD
Terrion and Patrick Surtain II will instantly become a top-tier CB duo in the league, but ... why not address bigger needs like QB, EDGE, and TE before going corner?
Lance Zierlein - Quinyon Mitchell, CB Toledo (12th overall pick):
A similar reasoning to MJD's but with a different corner, this time Toledo's Quinyon Mitchell. Mitchell is also a top-tier corner in the 2024 NFL Draft.
""The Broncos don't own a second-round pick, so they might have interest in moving back and adding more draft currency. If not, Mitchell has the athletic and cover traits to start early opposite Pro Bowl CB Pat Surtain II.""- Lance Zierlein
ESPN
Field Yates - Bo Nix, QB Oregon (12th overall pick):
For me, Nix should be the pick for the Denver Broncos at 12th overall, and even better if they move down and get him. Nix is the perfect quarterback for Sean Payton's system. Field Yates thinks that the Oregon product is the pick for Denver in his latest mock ...
""The clock is ticking for the Broncos to address the quarterback room -- they currently have only Jarrett Stidham and Ben DiNucci on the roster, and there are few remaining available options to boost the depth outside of the draft. Nix's accuracy and processing speed would appeal to coach Sean Payton, as he finished his college career by completing 77.4% of his passes in 2023 -- an FBS single-season record. His tape was impressive to watch.""- Field Yates
Mel Kiper Jr. - Quinyon Mitchell, CB Toledo (12th overall pick):
Kiper, a top-tier draft analyst, had Bo Nix to Denver in his first mock draft, and now has them going defense, and not even edge, which is a position with a bigger need compared to corner. Once again Mitchell is a top-tier cornerback, but the Denver Broncos have bigger needs at edge.
""I thought hard again about giving the Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (Oregon), but I talked myself out of it. I just don't think Nix is a first-round signal-caller. Instead, Denver can look to improve a defense that ranked 30th in yards per play allowed (5.8) last season and pair Mitchell with Pat Surtain. Mitchell, my top-ranked cornerback, had 46 pass breakups in four seasons at Toledo, and he ripped off an elite 4.33-second 40-yard dash at the combine. He's ready to play early and often as a rookie.""- Mel Kiper