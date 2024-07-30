Broncos mock draft: Roster gets the finishing touches for 2025 season
101st Overall Pick - Yahya Black, DT, Iowa
The Denver Broncos could have some change along the defensive front next offseason, as DJ Jones is set to be a free agent. DE Zach Allen would be entering the last year of his deal with the team, and the same is true for Malcolm Roach. This could propel the defensive front to the top of the Broncos priority list this coming offseason.
It would not shock me to see Denver take multiple players along the defensive front in the 2025 NFL Draft, as it's clear that during Sean Payton's tenure, the trenches have been invested in. The Broncos pick Yahya Black from Iowa with the 101st overall pick in this mock draft.
163rd Overall Pick - Thor Griffith, DT, Louisville
Two-straight picks along the defensive line is a great sight for Vance Joseph, the Broncos defensive coordinator. They'll take Thor Griffith out of Louisville with the 163rd overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Denver may be in a spot next offseason to truly go all-in around Bo Nix, so they may prefer to simply take the best player available on their own draft boards.
Perhaps Thor Griffith can be the new blood along the Broncos DL for the long-term.
185th Overall Pick - Jacob Parrish, CB, Kansas State
The Denver Broncos cap off their 2025 NFL Draft by taking Jacob Parrish from Kansas State. All of a sudden, the Broncos may have a logjam in the defensive backfield, as they now have three young cornerbacks in Damarri Mathis, Riley Moss, and Kris Abrams-Draine competing for the CB2 spot.
And that does not even include Patrick Surtain II and Ja'Quan McMillian. Denver's secondary could end up being a huge problem for opposing defenses in 2024 if they can land on a viable CB2, but it cannot hurt to further bolster the unit in future drafts.