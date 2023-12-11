Broncos massively disrespected in playoff odds and odds to win AFC West
The Denver Broncos are making a playoff push, but oddsmakers still aren't sold on them in the futures market.
By Peter Dewey
The Denver Broncos took advantage of several playoff contenders losing in the AFC on Sunday in Week 14 to pull themselves right back into the mix at the No. 9 seed in the conference.
After a 1-5 start, Denver has won six of its last seven games to get over .500 at 7-6 on the season. The team has the same record as the Houston Texans (No. 8), Indianapolis Colts (No. 7) and Pittsburgh Steelers (No. 6) in the AFC playoff picture.
Despite this, oddsmakers have the Broncos favored to miss the playoffs ahead of Week 15. Even with the team playing some great football, and beating teams like the Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns, Denver remains disresepcted in the odds.
That means bettors can get the Broncos at a favorable number to not only make the playoffs, but potentially win the AFC West as well this season.
Denver Broncos playoff odds
Denver's playoff odds sit at +125 at DraftKings Sportsbook, which is shocking given how close the team is to a spot.
Plus, Denver has the head-to-head tiebreaker over both Buffalo and Cleveland, who are both in the hunt in the AFC for a wild card spot.
The Broncos close the season with four winnable games, especailly after watching the Detroit Lions (the team's Week 15 opponent) get blown out by the Chicago Bears in Week 14.
Denver's other three remaining games are against the Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers (at home) and New England Patriots (at home). It's possible Denver could be facing a Chargers team -- that it dominated in Week 14 -- without Justin Herbert as well after he injured his finger.
The Broncos may need some other teams to lose, but Gardner Minshew, Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett all could implode down the stretch of this season.
If you're thinking of betting on the Broncos' playoff odds, considering doing so at DraftKings Sportsbook! New users that click the link below to sign up will receive $150 in bonus bets if they simply place a $5 wager!
Denver Broncos odds to win the AFC West
With the Kansas City Chiefs losing back-to-back games, Denver is just one game out of the top spot in the AFC West with four weeks left in the 2023 regular season.
Yet, Denver is set at +750 to win the division while the Chiefs are massive favorites at -1600.
It makes sense that Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are favored, but by that much? I'm not buying it.
The Chiefs and Broncos split their season series, so one slip up by Patrick Mahomes and company could allow Denver to steal this divison. It's a long shot based on the odds, but Denver isn't as far back as oddsmakers are making it seem.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.