Broncos looking to join this part of NFL history if they qualify for the postseason

Starting 1-5 in the NFL is far from ideal. Starting 1-5 and making the playoffs is close to unheard of. In fact, you're about to read about just how rare that feat is.

By Travis Wakeman

Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos
Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos / Focus On Sport/GettyImages
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals - 1970 File Photos / Nate Fine/GettyImages

1970: Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals opened the 1970 season with a win over the Oakland Raiders but then proceeded to lose five games in a row. But they dominated the Buffalo Bills in Week 8 and that got them back on the right track as they closed the regular season by winning seven games in a row.

That gave them the AFC Central division championship and a trip to the postseason. In those days, teams played just 14 regular-season games and only four teams made the playoffs.

The Bengals were shut out by the Baltimore Colts in the divisional round of the playoffs, 17-0, but they had accomplished quite the feat after such a horrid start.

They were the first team to do this and it would be 45 years before another team matched it.

