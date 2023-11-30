Predominantly Orange
Broncos looking to join this part of NFL history if they qualify for the postseason

Starting 1-5 in the NFL is far from ideal. Starting 1-5 and making the playoffs is close to unheard of. In fact, you're about to read about just how rare that feat is.

By Travis Wakeman

Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos
Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos / Focus On Sport/GettyImages
Alex Smith, Kansas City Chiefs
Cleveland Browns v Kansas City Chiefs / Peter G. Aiken/GettyImages

2015: Kansas City Chiefs

This was a surprise as the Chiefs had been a competitive team in 2013 and 2014. No one could believe they started the 2015 season 1-5, but they created a big hole to dig out of. But they did so in impressive fashion.

Starting with a 23-13 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 7, the Chiefs won their final 10 regular-season games and went into the playoffs as a team no one wanted to face.

That was proven in the Wild Card round as they pounded the Texans, 30-0. The following week in the divisional round, they went down to Gillette Stadium and gave the New England Patriots all they wanted, eventually losing 27-20. But good things were coming to Kansas City and the team has never looked back since.

