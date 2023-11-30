Broncos looking to join this part of NFL history if they qualify for the postseason
Starting 1-5 in the NFL is far from ideal. Starting 1-5 and making the playoffs is close to unheard of. In fact, you're about to read about just how rare that feat is.
2018: Indianapolis Colts
The Colts started 1-5 in 2018 but then something clicked and the team went on one of the best runs in team history. They finished the season by winning nine of 10 games behind Andrew Luck, finishing with a record of 10-6.
That got them into the playoffs as a Wild Card and in the opening round, they ended up knocking off the team that won the division, the Houston Texans, 21-7. The following week, they were eliminated by the Kansas City Chiefs.
It looked like the Colts had a lot to build on but that offseason came the shocking and sudden retirement of Luck.