Broncos looking to join this part of NFL history if they qualify for the postseason
Starting 1-5 in the NFL is far from ideal. Starting 1-5 and making the playoffs is close to unheard of. In fact, you're about to read about just how rare that feat is.
The Broncos were done after their 1-5 start, right? That's certainly what nearly everyone thought, particularly with a 50-point drubbing mixed into those first six games.
But something has happened. Something has shifted and shifted drastically. What we are witnessing is something the league hardly ever sees and that is why it has happened just four other times in history.
If the Broncos can turn this all the way around and get into the postseason, it will be a historic feat. Though the team will have to show its mettle during a tough upcoming road trip, it can become just the fifth squad in league history to make the playoffs after such a poor start.
A look at the other times it has happened:
2020: Washington Football Team
There should be an asterisk next to this one, but it still counts. Why an asterisk? Well, Washington played in an incredibly weak NFC East division in 2020 and won the division with a 7-9 record.
The team started 1-5 with four double-digit losses but turned its season around with a 25-3 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. Still, the team never got to .500 and in fact, the best record it had all season was when it was 6-7.
But the Football Team won the division and even got to host a playoff game as a result. That happened to come against the Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who defeated them 31-23. Tampa Bay eventually won that year's Super Bowl.